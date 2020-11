Billionaire Nelson Peltz says a Trump win is good for America because he has done 'amazing things' for the economy Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

"He did what's needed to be done. He started to protect America for the first time in 40 or 50 years," the billionaire told CNBC. 👓 View full article

