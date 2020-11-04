Florida just became the most conservative state yet to approve a $15 minimum wage. This could raise wages for 2.5 million workers, supporters said.
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
About 61% of voters voted in favour of the amendment on election night, making Florida the eighth state to approve a $15 hourly minimum wage.
