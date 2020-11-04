Global  
 

Florida just became the most conservative state yet to approve a $15 minimum wage. This could raise wages for 2.5 million workers, supporters said.

Business Insider Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
About 61% of voters voted in favour of the amendment on election night, making Florida the eighth state to approve a $15 hourly minimum wage.
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Workers, business owners and economists split on $15 minimum wage increase

Workers, business owners and economists split on $15 minimum wage increase 02:53

 Florida's minimum wage is currently 18-percent higher than the federal minimum wage rate.

