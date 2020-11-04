Bourses to hold muhurat trading session on Nov 14 Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct one-hour special muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali on November 14. The session trading would be held between 1815 hrs and 1915 hours, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars. 👓 View full article

