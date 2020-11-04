Vuzix says Istanbul University Faculty of Dentistry using its Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to support remote student learning Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) (FRA:V7XN) announced Monday that the Istanbul University Faculty of Dentistry is now using Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to support remote student learning. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company noted that clinical practice courses at the university must be held in accordance with pandemic conditions in the clinics under the Istanbul University Medical Society. The dentistry faculty determined that the dentistry educational model is one where theoretical and clinical knowledge requires support by intensive clinical experiences, Vuzix explained. With face-to-face training difficult due to the pandemic process, the Istanbul University Faculty of Dentistry began using Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to broadcast live applied courses and clinical applications to enhance the educational quality of its online learning effort. READ: Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses employed by Valmet at CMPC plant to provide remote support "More and more healthcare practitioners and educators around the world are recognizing the value of using Vuzix Smart Glasses to provide remote support, live broadcasts of procedures and other vital telemedicine services to their patients, associates or students," said CEO Paul Travers in a statement. "There is high value in working together with students and teachers to adopt our technology as these students will become our doctors and dentists in the future. We are pleased to add the Istanbul University Faculty of Dentistry to the growing list of schools in the medical space that are embracing our technology to provide safer and more effective clinical educational experiences." Contact the author: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Act of terror’: At least 22 killed in Kabul University attack



ISIL claim responsibility for attack on Afghanistan’s biggest university; President Ghani announces day of mourning. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:41 Published 1 day ago At least 19 killed after gunmen storm Kabul University



At least 22 others were wounded after multiple attackers stormed the campus in the Afghan capital, forcing students to flee, officials say. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:49 Published 2 days ago Gunshots fired inside Kabul University: officials



Gunmen traded fire with Afghan security forces on Kabul University’s campus following a blast in the area, officials say. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:29 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this

