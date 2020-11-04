ELECTION 2020: Here are the results for key Texas races and more

In the Senate, incumbent John Cornyn held onto his seat, beating Democratic challenger MJ Hegar. Dan Crenshaw has beaten Sima Ladjevardian. Troy Nehls and Lizzie...

Who is Winning in Texas? The Latest 2020 Election Info and Vote Totals, All Day The race is on in Texas and the huge Electoral College prize is surprisingly competitive in 2020. Here are the latest polling results, and the vote totals as...

Mediaite 1 day ago



