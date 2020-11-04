Global  
 

ELECTION 2020: Here are the results for key Texas races and more

bizjournals Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Editor's note: This year's election results are are being brought to readers through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT. There is still no clear winner in the presidential election, but here is how the rest of Texas voted in key congressional races. As of this morning, KSAT reports that Vice President Joe Biden sat with 238 electoral votes compared to President Donald Trump's 213, but ballots are still being counted. In U.S. Senate race, Republican incumbent Sen.…
