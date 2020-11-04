Inno Approved: November's top virtual tech and startup events
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () The Austin tech and startup scene is relatively quiet in the first week of November, giving everyone a little extra space to vote and scroll through all the election news. But after that, it's lights, cameras and action for a strong lineup of local tech and startup events. To help put interesting content on your radar, we've gathered many of the best virtual events we could find for the month ahead. So, let's zoom in to see what's on the calendar in November. Also, be sure to register for our…
Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora attended the inauguration ceremony of International Virtual Election Visitors Programme on November 05. During his address, Sunil Arora said that elections in India are virtual festivals of democracy in which people love to take part. Sunil Arora said, "Bihar...
CHICAGO - Capping off a month of virtual events called Fall 2020, which had been previously known at NYC TV Week, the focus of next week's sessions will be on measurement and streaming, two of the most..