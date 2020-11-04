Proposition 208 ahead in early returns; would provide Arizona education funding
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Proposition 208 appears poised to succeed in the Nov. 3 vote, leading by more than 135,000 votes by 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to unofficial election results from the Arizona Secretary of State's website. If approved, Proposition 208 would add a 3.5% surtax to the current rate of 4.5% on income exceeding $250,000 for single earners or $500,000 for couples – bringing Arizona’s highest income tax bracket to 8%. Proponents for the legislation claimed victory Tuesday night, calling it a win…
