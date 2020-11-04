Proposition 208 ahead in early returns; would provide Arizona education funding

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The battle over Proposition 208 in Arizona



If passed, it would raise taxes on Arizona's top earners to fund education. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 01:19 Published 3 days ago Prop 208: A look at the biggest donors both for and against Arizona Prop 208



ABC15's Danielle Lerner takes a look at the campaign finance reports to see who is funding the most for and against Prop 208 in Arizona. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:40 Published 1 week ago Arizona schools to receive micro-grants, but advocates say more is needed



As part of her visit, Secretary DeVos announced Arizona will receive an additional $500,000 dollars over the million dollars the state received in June to reward schools who develop innovative programs.. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:09 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this