Biden Still Leading With 224 Electoral Votes

RTTNews Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Democratic candidate Joe Biden is still leading with 224 electoral votes against Trump's 213 votes as the U.S. presidential battle comes down to a handful of battleground states. Trump claimed victory and demanded that the counting be halted even as millions of ballots, mostly that were cast in postal voting, remain to be counted. Trump has vowed to launch Supreme Court challenge alleging fraud
