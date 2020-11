You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Madison Cawthorn's Tweet Raises Eyebrows After He Becomes Youngest Member of Congress Madison Cawthorn, a 25-year-old Republican candidate, won his election and is now the youngest member of Congress. After his race was called in his favor, he...

Just Jared 10 hours ago



Republican Madison Cawthorn reacts to becoming youngest member of Congress: 'Cry more, lib.' The 25-year-old Republican reacted to his victory in a tweet: "Cry more, lib."

USATODAY.com 11 hours ago





Tweets about this