~/blue😷👨🏼‍🔬🧬👨🏼‍💻🔬💻📊🌏 #fightingCOVID RT @cnnphilippines: There is a 'small chance' that results from Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine trials could be ready by Christmas 202… 2 minutes ago BrianHonan #BLM He/Him RT @itvnews: There is a 'small chance' that a Covid-19 vaccine could be available by Christmas, the head of the Oxford trial team has said… 2 minutes ago Adrián. RT @SkyNews: The director of the Oxford vaccine trial says there is a "small chance" a jab will be ready before Christmas https://t.co/nUeA… 4 minutes ago Yin Yin Htay RT @businessinsider: There's a 'small chance' Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine will be ready this year, according to the director of it… 5 minutes ago Princess Rashir RT @EastMojo: #World: If the vaccine works, world may eventually to go back to normal; but it doesn't mean immediate end to the pandemic #… 6 minutes ago