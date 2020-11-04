Jackpot! Expansion of gambling in the US wins big at polls Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )





Maryland, South Dakota and Louisiana approved sports betting. That sets up a situation in which by the end of next year more than half the country could have legal sports betting, less than three years after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for all 50 states to adopt it if they chose.



Virginia approved casino gambling in four locations, Nebraska authorized adding casino games at its horse racing tracks, and Colorado expanded the number and type of casino games it can offer, along with eliminating some wagering limits.



“It appears that Americans are becoming increasingly comfortable with legalized gambling,” said David Schwartz, a gambling historian with the University of Nevada Las Vegas. “The addition of casinos in Virginia and racetrack casinos in Nebraska indicates that casino-style gambling is on the upswing as well. We have reached a point where voters seem satisfied that legalizing gambling will offer positive returns for their state.”



The American Gaming Association, the casino industry’s main trade group, hailed the



“As a result of successful ballot measures in six gaming states, more Americans will have access to much needed job opportunities, dedicated tax revenue, and safe, regulated entertainment options closer to home,” said Bill Miller, the organization’s CEO.



By the end of 2021, at least 25 states and the District of Columbia could have legal sports betting in place.



Voters in four Virginia cities — Bristol, Danville, Portsmouth and Norfolk — approved ballot measures authorizing casinos.



Caesars... ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. gambling industry won big at the polls Tuesday, with three states authorizing legal sports betting and three others either approving or expanding casino gambling.Maryland, South Dakota and Louisiana approved sports betting. That sets up a situation in which by the end of next year more than half the country could have legal sports betting, less than three years after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for all 50 states to adopt it if they chose.Virginia approved casino gambling in four locations, Nebraska authorized adding casino games at its horse racing tracks, and Colorado expanded the number and type of casino games it can offer, along with eliminating some wagering limits.“It appears that Americans are becoming increasingly comfortable with legalized gambling,” said David Schwartz, a gambling historian with the University of Nevada Las Vegas. “The addition of casinos in Virginia and racetrack casinos in Nebraska indicates that casino-style gambling is on the upswing as well. We have reached a point where voters seem satisfied that legalizing gambling will offer positive returns for their state.”The American Gaming Association, the casino industry’s main trade group, hailed the expansion votes.“As a result of successful ballot measures in six gaming states, more Americans will have access to much needed job opportunities, dedicated tax revenue, and safe, regulated entertainment options closer to home,” said Bill Miller, the organization’s CEO.By the end of 2021, at least 25 states and the District of Columbia could have legal sports betting in place.Voters in four Virginia cities — Bristol, Danville, Portsmouth and Norfolk — approved ballot measures authorizing casinos.Caesars... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Oneindia News Jackpot! Expansion of gambling in the US wins big at polls https://t.co/OXCwuw0tnQ #UsElections 8 minutes ago Quatch 👀🎸 RT @WKBN: Jackpot! Expansion of gambling in the US wins big at polls https://t.co/OTFx7VsOLS https://t.co/3OlemIR26i 12 minutes ago WKBN 27 First News Jackpot! Expansion of gambling in the US wins big at polls https://t.co/OTFx7VsOLS https://t.co/3OlemIR26i 12 minutes ago 🍁Darwin🍁 Jackpot! Expansion of gambling in the US wins big at polls, with three states authorizing legal sports betting; thr… https://t.co/em7tX0mOhy 18 minutes ago 1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times-Business: Jackpot! Expansion of gambling in the US wins big at polls. More #Seattle #news - https://t.co/ph2mVcgVf1 18 minutes ago WGN Radio Sports Jackpot! Expansion of gambling in the US wins big at polls https://t.co/l4HdgyH5bs 22 minutes ago 7News Boston WHDH Jackpot! Expansion of gambling in the US wins big at polls https://t.co/k3drDb0L9W 23 minutes ago The Pantagraph ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. gambling industry won big at the polls Tuesday, with three states authorizing l… https://t.co/Go52IpQTKC 25 minutes ago

