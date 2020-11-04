Gov. Walz asks for FEMA's help in keeping Minnesota hospitals staffed during Covid spike
Wednesday, 4 November 2020
Gov. Tim Walz has asked FEMA for help in keeping Minnesota's hospitals staffed, the governor said Wednesday. A letter from Walz to FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor asked for 10 federal medical professionals to work in Minnesota's hospitals. He also asked to extend the length of time a team of existing federal nurses are working in the state by 30 days. The FEMA workers would support hospitals and long-term care facilities that have seen worker shortages due to Covid-19 infections among staff. The…
