K2fly completes acquisition of SATEVA, boosts resource governance software solutions

K2fly Ltd (ASX:K2F) has successfully completed the acquisition of SATEVA, a software developer for the mining and resource industries. SATEVA’s software products will tie directly into K2F’s own leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) based resource governance software solutions via an integrated Block Model Management solution, in the form of Model Manager, and other discrete solutions within the technical assurance space. Model Manager will revolutionise the way annual reporting and planning processes are undertaken in global mining companies. It will include a rigorous governance and compliance overlay, for version control, access permissions, touch tracking and control over resource and reserve models. Additional depth to technical assurance The SATEVA acquisition brings additional depth to K2fly’s technical assurance that will underpin its resource inventory solutions and provide deeper and richer functionality for resources’ clients, particularly senior geologists at corporate-level, who are the main target audience. Since acquiring the intellectual property of RCubed 17 months ago, the Resource Inventory Management solution has been particularly successful with 14 tier-1 and tier-2 mining companies now using the cloud-based product. The mid-year release of the RCubed Reconciliation module is already gaining momentum with several paid-pilot studies underway. Purchase consideration As consideration for the acquisition of SATEVA, K2fly has issued 5,633,803 fully paid ordinary shares which are subject to voluntary escrow until November 3, 2021. Additionally, the company has issued 140,845 unlisted options to SATEVA founder and managing director Mark Forster who has joined K2fly’s executive team as chief development officer. The options will vest upon the completion and commercial delivery of three software products by SATEVA including Maximum Return, Optimiser and Block Model Manager which will have to be delivered by June 30, 2021. These options will expire on May 3, 2022. 👓 View full article

