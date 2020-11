Vishal Sharma RT @rodger: From the guy who brought you “the reason there are so many cases is because we are doing too many tests” comes the new hit sing… 1 second ago Michael Magnanti, F.S.C.P. RT @GeorgePapa19: How the***were there more votes than voters in WI? 1 second ago Angela G.🤍 RT @drinkablesprite: this the mf counting the votes in Nevada rn😭 https://t.co/T63KfIPIF4 1 second ago David RT @Complex: Someone said they should’ve let Lil Baby count the votes. 😭💀 https://t.co/xeNq6Adoka 1 second ago Haley 🐝 RT @ContraPoints: Nothing but a white mob demanding black votes not be counted. 1 second ago Andrew Hayes RT @DrCEdmondson: The sovereignty of God is only reassuring when coupled with the righteousness and justice of God. That altogether is only… 1 second ago WPZ RT @AriBerman: Election officials in MI, WI & PA begged GOP state legislatures to allow them to start counting votes before Election Day li… 1 second ago Uly RT @realDonaldTrump: "It doesn't matter who you vote for--it matters who is counting the votes." Be careful of voter fraud! 1 second ago