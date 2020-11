🌺🇲🇾 عين الاكمل RT @richards1052: All 4 Democratic congresswomen of 'The Squad' are heading back to Congress — and with backup https://t.co/uw22Re0W7W 4 minutes ago

Tikun Olam All 4 Democratic congresswomen of 'The Squad' are heading back to Congress — and with backup https://t.co/uw22Re0W7W 5 minutes ago

Daniela Fuentes RT @iElielSepulchro: All 4 Democratic congresswomen of 'The Squad' are heading back to Congress — and with backup https://t.co/uqCKk4GnEs (… 17 minutes ago

A b b a h •👑 RT @thisisinsider: All 4 Democratic congresswomen of 'The Squad' are heading back to Congress — and with backup https://t.co/NzRspTdgLt 20 minutes ago

Eliel Sepulchro All 4 Democratic congresswomen of 'The Squad' are heading back to Congress — and with backup… https://t.co/pVzYvI4c05 28 minutes ago

Insider All 4 Democratic congresswomen of 'The Squad' are heading back to Congress — and with backup https://t.co/NzRspTdgLt 33 minutes ago

The Girlish Company A victory for women! 👸🏻 The four freshman Democratic congresswomen of color known as “The Squad” have all won re-e… https://t.co/tCmpyfnRVn 1 hour ago