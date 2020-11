Eliel Sepulchro Anderson Cooper cuts off Rick Santorum after he said businesses didn't board up their storefronts 'to keep Donald T… https://t.co/z8gruuTLGV 3 minutes ago Key West The Dog RT @Politicsinsider: Anderson Cooper cuts off Rick Santorum after he said businesses didn't board up their storefronts 'to keep Donald Trum… 5 minutes ago Politics Insider Anderson Cooper cuts off Rick Santorum after he said businesses didn't board up their storefronts 'to keep Donald T… https://t.co/sqiLYSL93T 9 minutes ago