Bank of England increases stimulus by more than expected

The Monetary Policy Committee also kept its main interest rate unchanged at the record low of 0.1%. LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has increased its monetary stimulus by a bigger than anticipated 150 billion pounds ($195 billion) as it tries to boost the economy through new lockdown measures.In a statement released Thursday, the bank's rate-setting panel said its challenge is to respond to the economic and financial impact of the resurgence of the coronavirus , which has led to the reimposition of widespread restrictions across the U.K.The consensus in financial markets was that the bank would raise its bond-buying program by 100 billion pounds.The Monetary Policy Committee also kept its main interest rate unchanged at the record low of 0.1%. 👓 View full article

