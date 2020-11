You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources William highlights impact of Covid on cancer treatment



The Duke of Cambridge has acknowledged the “challenging” impact of coronaviruson cancer treatment, as he launched the construction of a £70 million centreto combat the disease. William’s.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 3 weeks ago Prince William visits Royal Marsden Hospital in south London



The Duke of Cambridge has acknowledged the “challenging” impact of coronavirus on cancer treatment, as he launched the construction of a £70 million centre to combat the disease. William’s.. Credit: Yahoo Style Duration: 00:54 Published 3 weeks ago