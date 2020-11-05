Bank Of England Boost Stimulus, Cuts Outlook
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
The Bank of England expanded its bond purchase programme by a bigger-than-expected GBP 150 billion and retained its record low interest rate to help the economy to withstand the challenges posed by the second wave of coronavirus infections. The bank downgraded its economic outlook as the country entered a second lockdown amid the rising Covid-19 cases.
