GM puts up a booming third quarter

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is posting huge third quarter numbers, pulling in $4 billion in profit over three months after losing money due to the virus outbreak.

GM's adjusted earnings were $2.83 per share, easily outpacing Wall Street's per-share projections of $1.72, according to a survey by FactSet.

Revenue of $35.5 billion also edged out most expectations.

Shares jumped almost 5% before the opening bell Thursday.

The profit reversed an $806 million loss posted by GM in the second quarter as the company restarted factories that were shuttered by the novel coronavirus.
