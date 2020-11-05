Global  
 

Florida Power and Light customers will see bills go up in January

bizjournals Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Customers of Florida Power & Light will see slightly higher electric bills in January, after the state Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved a series of costs that will be passed along by the utility. FPL residential customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month will see their bills go from $96.43 to $99.05, according to information released Wednesday by the Public Service Commission. Utilities commonly use 1,000-kilowatt hour bills as a benchmark, but actual electricity…
 On Tuesday, the state's Public Service Commission approved a series of costs, like power plant fuel, that will be passed along by the utility. Those costs are revised each year and passed through to customers. Katie Johnston reports.

