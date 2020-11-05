U.S. Jobless Claims Edge Down Less Than Expected To 751,000
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () First-claims for U.S. unemployment benefits showed a modest decrease in the week ended October 31st, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 751,000, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week's revised level of 758,000.
Former Employment Development Department director Michael Bernick spoke with CBSN Bay Area about today's jobless claims report and why the new numbers paint a dire picture for those who are currently..