Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Jobless Claims Edge Down Less Than Expected To 751,000

RTTNews Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
First-claims for U.S. unemployment benefits showed a modest decrease in the week ended October 31st, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 751,000, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week's revised level of 758,000.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

First-Time Jobless Claims Fall to 751,000 as GDP Soars 33.1% [Video]

First-Time Jobless Claims Fall to 751,000 as GDP Soars 33.1%

Thursday's numbers from the Labor Department are the final numbers before the presidential election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
JOBLESS CLAIMS: How EDD Fraud Impacts Current Numbers [Video]

JOBLESS CLAIMS: How EDD Fraud Impacts Current Numbers

Former Employment Development Department director Michael Bernick spoke with CBSN Bay Area about today's jobless claims report and why the new numbers paint a dire picture for those who are currently..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:31Published
Jobless claims decrease by 40,000 [Video]

Jobless claims decrease by 40,000

Ahead of the presidential election, jobless claims are down by 40,000 people. The Department Of Labor says some 751,000 Americans filed first-time unemployment benefits last week.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:20Published

Related news from verified sources

US weekly jobless claims hit 751,000, exceeding economist forecasts as labor-market recovery slows

 Continuing claims, which track Americans receiving unemployment benefits, fell to 7.3 million for the week that ended October 24.
Business Insider Also reported by •FXstreet.comFT.comNewsmaxSeattlePI.comRTTNewsCBS News

Jobless claims
SeekingAlpha Also reported by •NewsmaxRTTNewsCBS News

United States Initial Jobless Claims above expectations (732K) in October 30: Actual (751K)

 Read more on https://www.fxstreet.com
FXstreet.com


Tweets about this