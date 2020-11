Car-Tow 🎥 RT @businessinsider: Sales of pizza, alcohol, and weed soared on election night as voters sought comfort. Democrats favored wine while swin… 37 seconds ago Manny Hood Sales of pizza, alcohol, and weed soared on election night as voters sought comfort. Democrats favored wine while s… https://t.co/Kb5nio5NFo 5 minutes ago Fernanda Salgado RT @iElielSepulchro: Sales of pizza, alcohol, and weed soared on election night as voters sought comfort. Democrats favored wine while swin… 6 minutes ago SPORTS CIRCUS INT. Sales of pizza, alcohol, and weed soared on election night as voters sought comfort. Democrats favored wine while s… https://t.co/D46zVyKVzF 6 minutes ago HempNews Sales of pizza, alcohol, and weed soared on election night as voters sought comfort. Democrats favored wine while s… https://t.co/l7OgLhOHQu 6 minutes ago Ash RT @latimes: On-demand alcohol delivery service Drizly said sales were 68% higher than the previous four Tuesdays, on average. Wine sales… 7 minutes ago Márcio M. Silva Sales of pizza, alcohol, and weed soared on election night as voters sought comfort. Democrats favored wine while s… https://t.co/oANo19GQM5 8 minutes ago Principal-IT Sales of pizza, alcohol, and weed soared on election night as voters sought comfort. Democrats favored wine while s… https://t.co/BhBCV1OFHu 8 minutes ago