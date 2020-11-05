Global  
 

Trump tweets 'STOP THE COUNT!' But if the vote were stopped, Joe Biden would win the presidency

Business Insider Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
At the moment, Biden has 253 electoral votes and Trump has 214, per Decision Desk HQ. A candidate needs 270 to win the presidency.
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Trump Campaign Kicks Off Recount Demand Spree

Trump Campaign Kicks Off Recount Demand Spree 00:34

 The campaign to re-elect President Donald Trump has decided to badger the Badger State for a recount. Business Insider reports the Trump campaign is demanding a recount in Wisconsin, which has ten Electoral College votes. As of November 4th, 98% of the statewide vote is in. Biden has 49.4%, and Trump...

