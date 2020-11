You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pelosi 'optimistic' on virus aid deal before election



[NFA] The top elected Democratic official said time to seal a massive coronavirus stimulus package before the U.S. election was running out, but she held out hope of reaching an agreement with the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:32 Published 2 weeks ago Pelosi 'hopeful' on virus relief bill before election



The highest-ranking Democratic lawmaker on Sunday said that despite differences with the Republican White House, she thought it possible to reach agreement on a large rescue package before Election.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:17 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this