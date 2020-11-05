Colorado company inks deal to bring coworking concept to Cincinnati suburbs
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () A national coworking franchisor that heavily targets city suburbs is bringing its concept to Cincinnati as Covid-19 continues to transform where – and how – people work. Colorado’s Office Evolution, which bills itself as the nation’s largest and fastest-growing coworking franchisor, awarded the brand’s first Cincinnati-area development deal to local residents Jennifer and Brian Evans. The new location in Cincinnati, which has yet to be named, will offer private offices, conference rooms…
Between 2000 and 2019, the population of people living below the federal poverty line decreased by 3% within the city of Cincinnati. The population of people living below the federal poverty line increased in the rest of Hamilton County by 74% during that same timeframe.
Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park and Cincinnati Shakespeare Company are canceling their upcoming holiday productions, the organizations announced Tuesday. Both are postponing productions until fall of..