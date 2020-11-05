Colorado company inks deal to bring coworking concept to Cincinnati suburbs

Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A national coworking franchisor that heavily targets city suburbs is bringing its concept to Cincinnati as Covid-19 continues to transform where – and how – people work. Colorado’s Office Evolution, which bills itself as the nation’s largest and fastest-growing coworking franchisor, awarded the brand’s first Cincinnati-area development deal to local residents Jennifer and Brian Evans. The new location in Cincinnati, which has yet to be named, will offer private offices, conference rooms…