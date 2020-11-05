Global  
 

Popular St. Louis burger joint is getting a food truck

bizjournals Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Mac’s Local Eats teased foodie fans on its social media pages that it’s bringing its famous smash burgers and Red Hot Riplet “Rip Fries” to a neighborhood near you. That's right — Mac’s Local Eats is getting ready to debut a food truck.
