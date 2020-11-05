Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces $10 million grant program for bars and restaurants struggling with COVID-19 shutdown
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is announcing Thursday a $10 million federally funded grant program to help independent Chicago bars and restaurants struggling with shutdowns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
