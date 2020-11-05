Global  
 

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces $10 million grant program for bars and restaurants struggling with COVID-19 shutdown

ChicagoTribune Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is announcing Thursday a $10 million federally funded grant program to help independent Chicago bars and restaurants struggling with shutdowns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
 Saying "make no mistake: America is Back," after former Joe Biden has been projected to become the nation’s 46th president, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she expects the president-elect will work to help Americans “come together as a country and focus on our common ground.”

