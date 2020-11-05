With 2020 season over, what's next for Major League Baseball?

Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Although there were no conversations either internally or with MLB ownership in which the league seriously contemplated pausing its Covid-impacted season, Commissioner Rob Manfred privately had serious doubts that the sport would not be at least temporarily interrupted. “In terms of my own thinking, I had become very nervous that at some point we would have to talk about it,” Manfred said last week. “I had really gotten nervous about our ability to keep going. But things started to improve,…