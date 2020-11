You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump's First Formal Public Appearance Since Losing Election



President Trump has made his first formal public appearance since losing the election. He marked Veterans Day by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The president has not spoken.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:21 Published 7 hours ago Eagle asks PM for advice for 'best friend' Donald Trump



Labour's Angela Eagle has asked Boris Johnson if he had any advice for his "erstwhile best friend" Donald Trump who has continued to accept defeat in the recent presidential election. While.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:08 Published 14 hours ago Sadiq Khan says he's 'really excited' by US election result



The Mayor of London says he is "really excited" by the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the USA. Sadiq Khan said that he is "looking forward to a good relationship" with the new President.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:28 Published 3 days ago