VRX Silica receives Aboriginal heritage clearance for works at Arrowsmith silica sand projects Friday, 6 November 2020

VRX Silica Ltd (ASX:VRX) has taken another key step towards production at the Arrowsmith North and Arrowsmith Central silica sand projects north of Perth in Western Australia after receiving Aboriginal heritage clearance. Archeological and ethnographic clearance has been received for works over initial mining and critical infrastructure areas with an Aboriginal heritage survey at the projects also finding no isolated artefacts and there are no onerous heritage recommendations. A comprehensive archaeological and ethnographic survey was conducted last month with Amangu representatives of the Yamatji Nation and Yamatji Marlpa Aboriginal Corporation (YMAC) personnel over proposed initial mining and critical infrastructure areas. Preliminary advice received by the company from YMAC confirms that the Arrowsmith North Access Road, Services Corridor and Production Area are clear for the stated works to proceed for 10 years of production. The Arrowsmith Central Production Area and Arrowsmith Central Infrastructure Areas are cleared for five years of production. “Important step forward” Managing director Bruce Maluish said: “With the grant of Mining Leases for Arrowsmith North and Arrowsmith Central expected imminently, obtaining Aboriginal heritage clearance for our proposed works on both projects is an important step forward for their development. “This continues our strong and supportive relationship and consultative approach with the local Yamatji Nation people and YMAC. “We appreciate their efforts in progressing the conduct of the survey and report.” Shares on the move With recent encouraging news from its silica sand projects, the company's shares have risen from 11.5 cents on October 16 to a new seven-year high of 21 cents on October 29 and today have traded up to 20 cents. 👓 View full article

