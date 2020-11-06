|
CNN's Anderson Cooper describes Trump as 'an obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun' after the president ranted about the election from the White House podium
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
"It's sad and it is truly pathetic," Anderson Cooper said when reacting to Trump's speech riddled with conspiracies and grievances about the election.
