Some returned travellers to Victoria should be allowed to quarantine at home, inquiry recommends Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Victoria's hotel quarantine inquiry has proposed the state's future quarantine program is split into two models - a facility-based model and a home-based model. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Hotels inquiry calls for home quarantine for some international arrivals Hotel quarantine inquiry recommends some returned travellers can quarantine at home, monitored by ankle bracelets, while police should be on site 24/7 at hotels.

Brisbane Times 2 hours ago





Tweets about this

