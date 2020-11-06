The Latest: China bans foreigners from 8 virus-hit countries Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )





Non-Chinese can no longer enter from Russia, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Philippines, India and Bangladesh, even if they hold a valid visa or residence permit for China.



Embassies in those countries have posted online notices in recent days announcing the temporary suspension of entry.



China has enacted strict measures to guard against new infections from abroad.



Health authorities on Friday reported 30 imported cases in the most recent 24-hour period, including 15 in Shanghai. That brought the total number of imported cases during the pandemic to 3,510.



___



HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:



— AP finds counties where virus is advancing voted for Trump at higher rate



— U.S. employers likely slowed hiring for 4th month with virus hitting records



— Indonesians collect old phones to help students get online to learn at home



— Follow AP’s



___



HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:



NEW DELHI — India has recorded 47,638 new cases of the coronavirus, taking its total to 8.4 million.



Deaths rose by 670 in the last 24 hours, driving total fatalities to 124,985 on Friday, the health ministry data showed.



India has the world’s second-highest caseload behind the United States. Even though the country has seen a steady dip in cases since mid-September, its capital is witnessing... BEIJING — China has temporarily banned the entry of foreigners from at least eight countries as COVID-19 cases rise in Europe and elsewhere.Non-Chinese can no longer enter from Russia, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Philippines, India and Bangladesh, even if they hold a valid visa or residence permit for China.Embassies in those countries have posted online notices in recent days announcing the temporary suspension of entry.China has enacted strict measures to guard against new infections from abroad.Health authorities on Friday reported 30 imported cases in the most recent 24-hour period, including 15 in Shanghai. That brought the total number of imported cases during the pandemic to 3,510.___HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:— AP finds counties where virus is advancing voted for Trump at higher rate— U.S. employers likely slowed hiring for 4th month with virus hitting records— Indonesians collect old phones to help students get online to learn at home— Follow AP’s coronavirus pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/virus-outbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak___HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:NEW DELHI — India has recorded 47,638 new cases of the coronavirus, taking its total to 8.4 million.Deaths rose by 670 in the last 24 hours, driving total fatalities to 124,985 on Friday, the health ministry data showed.India has the world’s second-highest caseload behind the United States. Even though the country has seen a steady dip in cases since mid-September, its capital is witnessing... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ClickOnDetroit The Latest: China bans foreigners from 8 virus-hit countries https://t.co/nCq1GvN0Ju 14 seconds ago WFXR News The Latest: China bans foreigners from 8 virus-hit countries https://t.co/0rF1LcUK4T 5 minutes ago vinay vasoo RT @kktotlani: Latest: China now bans foreigners’ entry on Covid fears. This followed another announcement by the Chinese embassy earlier… 5 hours ago Totlani Krishan Latest: China now bans foreigners’ entry on Covid fears. This followed another announcement by the Chinese embassy… https://t.co/nY0EWd0G4F 5 hours ago

