Kevin McCarthy echoed Trump's false claim that he won the election, saying Republicans 'will not back down'

Business Insider Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
"President Trump won this election, so everyone who's listening, do not be quiet," McCarthy said. Trump has not won the election.
