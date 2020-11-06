Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Real Estate Notebook: Fulton County competes for $420M data center; Beltline demand

bizjournals Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Doug Sams explains why economic development officials are trying to land a $420 million data center project in south Fulton County, and other real estate news, in his reporter's notebook.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Despite real estate boom, experts say no signs of a crash anytime soon [Video]

Despite real estate boom, experts say no signs of a crash anytime soon

The real estate price spike boils down to the lack of housing inventory caused by the pandemic. Realtors say don’t worry about another market crash because of protections put in place since 2008...

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:03Published
Growing demand for industrial real estate [Video]

Growing demand for industrial real estate

Don't be surprised if you notice for sale signs at warehouses all over Southwest Florida. Realtors say its to meet the increase for online sales.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:35Published
Growing real estate demand drives up cost for builders [Video]

Growing real estate demand drives up cost for builders

A recent report shows real estate sales have doubled this year in some Florida counties. Southwest Florida realtors say with demand outgrowing the supply, buyers are dishing out more cash for certain..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:55Published