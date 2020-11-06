Global  
 

Megan Fagge helps design K-12 education institutions for Cooper Carry

Megan Fagge began her career as a certified teacher specializing in students with visual impairments before becoming an architect and joining Cooper Carry's education studio. Since joining the firm in 2014, Fagge has played a key role in education projects including the expansion of Grady High School's campus, designing Elite Scholar Academy in Clayton County, and the renovation of an Atlanta Public Schools middle school into the new Harper-Archer Elementary School. She is currently working on the…
