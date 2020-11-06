Jim Schroder joins new startup taking aim at housing affordability Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Jim Schroder is head of real estate for Juno, a product company founded in 2019 in San Francisco that has a repeatable system to integrate design, development and delivery of multifamily housing. He is also president of Juno Development. Previously, Schroder was partner and chief financial officer for TriBridge Residential, sourcing equity capital for more than $3 billion in transactions. In 2004 he co-wrote the Beltline Emerald Necklace report which catalyzed the Beltline's TAD. Schroder is treasurer… 👓 View full article

