Whole Foods' 2,500 open jobs in metro area includeÂ some at new Garden CityÂ store

Newsday Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Whole Foods Market is lookingÂ to fill thousands ofÂ permanent and seasonal jobs at stores in the New York City metro area, including a new supermarketÂ that opened in Garden City on Thursday.Â 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. Forecast

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. Forecast 03:04

 CBS2's Lonnie Quinn says some beautiful conditions are on tap over the next three days.

