Tesla boss Elon Musk launches Tesla Tequila brand after two-year wait

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) boss Elon Musk has fulfilled a promise made two years ago by launching a ‘Tesla Tequila’ liquor brand on the company’s website. Musk previously teased the drink on April Fool’s day in 2018, branding it originally as ‘Teslaquila’. The firm’s website currently lists the drink, which is priced at US$250 per bottle, as out of stock but also says it will be made available in selected US states such as New York, California and Washington. READ: Tesla higher as it posts fifth consecutive quarterly profit as record revenue beats analyst expectations The billionaire attempted to trademark the ‘Teslaquila’ name in October in 2018, however, Mexico’s Tequila Regulatory Council argued that the name evoked the word Tequila, which is a protected term due to origin rules that stipulate Tequila must be made in the Mexican states of Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacan, Nayarit or Tamaulipas. The spirit, which is marketed as a “premium 100% de agave tequila añejo aged in French oak barrels, featuring a dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish”, is due to start deliveries in late 2020. Shares in Tesla were down 2.4% at US$427.78 in pre-market trading in New York on Friday. 👓 View full article

