Kamala Harris Telling Her Great-Niece “You Could Be President” Is Going Viral



Let this be your election week balm. Credit: InStyle Duration: 00:45 Published 19 hours ago

Rihanna Is Here to Remind Us That There Are Still Votes to Count



Nothing but respect for the admiral of the Rihanna Navy. Credit: InStyle Duration: 00:42 Published 19 hours ago