5 things to know, including the return of Folsom's Gold Miner Cafe

Friday, 6 November 2020
Welcome to Friday, loyal readers. Here's what you need to know today. Craving a country scramble? Gold Miner Cafe at 426 E. Bidwell St. in Folsom is back in action, effective today. Kay Gardner opened Gold Miner Cafe in the '90s, and then opened Granite Rock Grill in Rocklin. Gold Miner Cafe later became Mary’s Gold Miner Cafe, with a separate owner.  Now, Gardner has returned to operate the Folsom space as Gold Miner Cafe. The business serves breakfast and lunch. Learn more on its website,…
