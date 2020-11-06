Elon Musk's Tesla Tequila is no joke — but it's already sold out

Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

If you've wanted to charge up a purchase of Teslaquila since Elon Musk joked about it on April Fool's 2018, you're apparently too late. The Silicon Valley billionaire popped a supply of lightning-shaped bottles onto the Tesla website late on Thursday, where it said "out of stock" by dawn. They went for $250 a bottle, with a two bottle limit. No word from Musk yet on whether there will be more. Maybe his original tweet can stand as its epitaph: “Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model…