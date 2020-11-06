Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

For office furniture sellers during a pandemic, there’s no place like home

ChicagoTribune Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Before COVID-19 sent most Chicago workers home in March, office furniture resellers took orders for dozens, hundreds or even thousands of items at a time during a booming real estate market. In recent months, businesses like the Office Furniture Center on Chicago’s West Side instead are besieged by weary work-from-home employees who are snapping up one refurbished desk and chair at a time.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Home builders changing how they stage models for more office space

Home builders changing how they stage models for more office space 00:44

 Home builders changing how they stage models for more office space

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Americans have become increasingly nostalgic during 2020 and are using these tools to reminisce [Video]

Americans have become increasingly nostalgic during 2020 and are using these tools to reminisce

Seven in 10 Americans said quarantine has made them more nostalgic than they've ever been before, according to a new study.The survey of 2,000 Americans found the average respondent has rewatched 30 TV..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
OTT Platforms Point Way for Cookie-Less Future: Tubi’s Mark Rotblat [Video]

OTT Platforms Point Way for Cookie-Less Future: Tubi’s Mark Rotblat

While advertisers are bracing for the end of third-party cookies and mobile device identifiers to track online audiences, providers of over-the-top video services have functioned in a cookieless..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:42Published
How much more time are Americans spending on their couch in 2020? [Video]

How much more time are Americans spending on their couch in 2020?

Americans admit to spending more time on their sofas during the COVID-19 pandemic.A study conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Article aimed to uncover how and where people are spending their time..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published