Demolition starts on big ship stranded 14 months off Georgia Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Using a heavy anchor chain like a saw, a towering crane Friday began cutting apart a cargo ship that's been stranded on the Georgia coast since it overturned nearly 14 months ago.



Demolition of the South Korean ship Golden Ray finally started after months of planning and setbacks. Officials warned that removing the partially submerged shipwreck off St. Simons Island will be loud and messy. It's expected to take roughly new months to complete.



“We expect there will be noise, fires, product discharges, and debris once we begin the cutting and lifting process,” John Maddox of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said in a statement from the multiagency command overseeing the ship's removal. "It would be unrealistic to say that this operation will be clean and perfect.”



The Golden Ray capsized Sept. 8, 2019, shortly after leaving the Port of Brunswick about 70 miles (200 kilometers) south of Savannah. More than 4,200 vehicles remain in the ship’s cargo decks.



The salvage team plans to cut the ship into eight massive chunks. Each segment will be hoisted by a crane and then lowered onto a barge for transport to a salvage yard on the Gulf Coast.



The cutting and lifting are being handled by a giant floating crane called the VB 10,000, which resembles a giant archway of steel girders anchored to a pair of barges. It's the largest such crane sailing under a U.S. flag, capable of lifting loads of up to 7,500 tons (6,800 metric tonnes).



While straddling the shipwreck, the crane is using chains measuring 400 feet (122 meters) long to cut through the vessel. The salvage team expects each cut will take a full day, with perhaps a week needed to cut, lift and remove each giant segment.



“Frankly, it’s very slow,” said Coast Guard Petty... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

