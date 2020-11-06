Global  
 

Southwest Airlines to start furlough process for small group of employees

bizjournals Friday, 6 November 2020
Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) will soon begin the furlough process for a small group of employees. The company said 42 material specialists will receive WARN notices as part of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, and furlough notices will shortly follow. These would be the first involuntary furloughs in Southwest history. One month ago Southwest leadership laid out its offer to unions — agree to 10% pay cuts, and there won't be furloughs through 2021. At least one union…
