Southwest Airlines launches new San Diego-Honolulu route

bizjournals Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Southwest Airlines has launched a new daily nonstop flight connecting San Diego and Honolulu. The inaugural flight landed at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, after departing from San Diego International Airport earlier that day. Kimberly Becker, the president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, told The San Diego Union-Tribune that the airline had been “anticipating this route for many months.” Known for its low-cost fares,…
