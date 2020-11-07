Global  
 

Covid-19 has taught the world self-reliance is necessary: PM Modi

IndiaTimes Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
The coronavirus pandemic has taught a lesson to the world that globalisation is important but being self-reliant is also necessary, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. PM Modi said this during his speech at the 51st Annual Convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, in which he took part through video conferencing.
