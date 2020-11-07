Goldman Sachs puts $150m into Biocon’s business
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Biocon Biologics, the biosimilar arm of Biocon, has got a $150 million (Rs 1,125 crore) funding from Wall Street behemoth Goldman Sachs, valuing the company at about $4 billion. Goldman will be issued optionally convertible debentures.
