Fox News host Tucker Carlson says Biden and Harris want Americans 'drinking Starbucks every day from now until forever' in a baseless monologue about uniformity
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
On the Tucker Carlson Tonight show, the Fox News host claimed, without citing any evidence, that the Biden administration "demands obedience."
On the Tucker Carlson Tonight show, the Fox News host claimed, without citing any evidence, that the Biden administration "demands obedience."
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources